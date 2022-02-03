Assetmark Inc. Invests $49,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Repligen by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RGEN opened at $204.13 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 0.78.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
