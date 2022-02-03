Assetmark Inc. Invests $49,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Repligen by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

RGEN opened at $204.13 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

