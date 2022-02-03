Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,213 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

