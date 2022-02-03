Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,466 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

