Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 28.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK opened at $134.17 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

