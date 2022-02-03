Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Down 4.5%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.86. 37 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 and sold 43,244 shares valued at $1,205,301. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

