Assure (IONM) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Assure (NASDAQ: IONM) is one of 202 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Assure to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Assure alerts:

This table compares Assure and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -18.17 Assure Competitors $1.19 billion $90.36 million 0.09

Assure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Assure and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 1053 4277 7741 212 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Assure’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03% Assure Competitors -694.06% -65.85% -17.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.