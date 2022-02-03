Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 175,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 76,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.76 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge Project located in central Virginia, the United States.

