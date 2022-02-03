Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after buying an additional 209,042 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 872,431 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

