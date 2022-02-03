Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACII opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACII. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 602,643 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

