Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

