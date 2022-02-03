Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.25.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

