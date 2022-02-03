Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AVLR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.71.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.