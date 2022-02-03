AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.
NYSE:AVB traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.63. 973,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $164.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
