AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.

NYSE:AVB traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.63. 973,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $164.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

