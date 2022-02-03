AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $2.14-2.26 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.

Shares of AVB opened at $250.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.16. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $164.20 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

