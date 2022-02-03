AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $2.14-2.26 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.
Shares of AVB opened at $250.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.16. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $164.20 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.