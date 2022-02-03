Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 9,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 315,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last three months.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
