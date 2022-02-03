Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 9,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 315,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

