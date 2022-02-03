Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day moving average of $213.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

