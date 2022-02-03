B. Riley Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

TECK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.66. 272,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,866. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 808,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

