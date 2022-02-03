B. Riley Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.
TECK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.66. 272,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,866. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.