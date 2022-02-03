Baader Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.13 ($92.28).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS traded up €0.44 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €67.96 ($76.36). The company had a trading volume of 2,549,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.20 and its 200-day moving average is €64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.