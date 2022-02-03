Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 479,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,753,671 shares.The stock last traded at $10.65 and had previously closed at $10.40.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 131,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 82.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 541,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

