Bamco Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 2,160 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

IAC stock opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

