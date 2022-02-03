Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,690 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,378,413 shares of company stock valued at $278,937,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

CERT stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 2.02. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

