Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

MPWR opened at $414.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.