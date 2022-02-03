Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 171,807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 2,191,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,107. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.