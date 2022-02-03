Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BSMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960,864 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 900,110 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

BSMX opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.