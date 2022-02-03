Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.