Bank of America Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $154.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.04.

Shares of CVX opened at $135.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,583 shares of company stock worth $54,615,958. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

