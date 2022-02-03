Bank of America Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $55.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.63.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $83.34.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.