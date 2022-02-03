Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $386,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

EWZS opened at $14.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

