Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Splunk were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Splunk by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 11.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 26.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $812,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $120.80 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $177.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.