Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 268,577 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,577 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vontier were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,673,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7,133.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 985,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 702,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

