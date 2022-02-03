Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 400 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

