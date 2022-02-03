Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 57,844 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Silgan were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

SLGN stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

