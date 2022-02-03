Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank of Princeton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

