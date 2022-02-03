Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $32.05.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
