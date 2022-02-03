Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €165.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($173.03) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($196.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €164.33 ($184.64).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €155.55 ($174.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €147.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a 12-month high of €163.35 ($183.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

