Barclays Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,200.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,513.96.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $885.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,410.98. Shopify has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.