Barclays PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,558 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

