Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

