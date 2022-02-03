Barclays PLC Sells 12,896 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Banc of California worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 71.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 849,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

