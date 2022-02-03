Barclays Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.67 ($58.05).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €41.36 ($46.47) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.47.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

