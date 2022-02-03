Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

GRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger stock opened at GBX 303.60 ($4.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.62. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.57). The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($398.82).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.