Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $33.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $132.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,450. The firm has a market cap of $530.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.86%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

