BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in BayCom by 88.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BayCom by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the second quarter valued at $979,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

