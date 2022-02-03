Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

