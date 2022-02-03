Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,396,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 5,114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTEGF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.83.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.