Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.92

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 922926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

