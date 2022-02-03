Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.83

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 2177342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTE. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

