BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.41.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

BCE stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BCE by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BCE by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 732,306 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

