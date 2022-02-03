Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Up to $256.67

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $256.67, but opened at $262.25. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 6,263 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

