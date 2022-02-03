Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

