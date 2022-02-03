Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,230 ($56.87) target price on the stock.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.47) to GBX 4,360 ($58.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.05) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.93) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($52.93).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,894 ($38.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,706 ($36.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($50.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,252.92.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.50) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,345.70).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

