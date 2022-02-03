Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,230 ($56.87) target price on the stock.
BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.47) to GBX 4,360 ($58.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.05) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.93) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($52.93).
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,894 ($38.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,706 ($36.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($50.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,252.92.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
